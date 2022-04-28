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Pork Skin Oven Fried Chicken Vs Battered Fried Chicken
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103 views • April 28, 2022
This was originally just supposed to be a pork skin oven fried chicken video but I misjudged the amount of dredge that I needed and ended up making apart of the chicken the traditional way. Both came out great so either way you cannot fail making both forms of the chicken!
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