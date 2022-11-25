Create New Account
Worldwide deception...
Stand Up for Truth
Published Friday |

This video explains how we have all been deceived and how we are still being deceived. The new worldwide system has taken over all governments and main-stream-medias, in order to enslave all of humanity and bring back digital slavery. We were tricked into taking jabs that emit Media Access Control addresses, these jabs have been proven to include graphene oxide and nanoparticles. We were never told this! Our governments forced us into lockdowns, forced the break-up of families, marriages and social relationships. They pretended they cared about `granny` but in reality they wanted the death of `granny`. It`s shocking to come to the realization that our governments and media worked together, with smiling faces to lead us to destruction. Don`t trust them ever again! This video gives clear insight into what has happened and how they did it. We will not bow down to this tyranny...

Keywords
worldwideliarscoercion

