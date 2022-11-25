Worldwide deception...

This video explains how we have all been deceived and how we are still
being deceived. The new worldwide system has taken over all governments
and main-stream-medias, in order to enslave all of humanity and bring
back digital slavery. We were tricked into taking jabs that emit Media
Access Control addresses, these jabs have been proven to include
graphene oxide and nanoparticles. We were never told this! Our
governments forced us into lockdowns, forced the break-up of families,
marriages and social relationships. They pretended they cared about
`granny` but in reality they wanted the death of `granny`. It`s shocking
to come to the realization that our governments and media worked
together, with smiling faces to lead us to destruction. Don`t trust them
ever again! This video gives clear insight into what has happened and
how they did it. We will not bow down to this tyranny...
