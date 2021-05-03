© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
INDIA’S PUBLIC HEALTH AMBASSADOR DIES DAY AFTER TAKING COVID VACCINE!
Follow
3
Share
Report
34 views • May 03, 2021
Video taken from GreatGameIndia. - Many in India are outraged after the country’s public health ambassador died suddenly only a day after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, according to reports.
Popular actor and comedian Vivekh, who also served as India’s public health ambassador to promote vaccination, took the COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN last week at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai, urging many others to also get the jab.
24 hours later, the 59-year-old Vivekh suffered cardiac arrest.
“His vaccination was at a public event with TV channels carrying photographs of him taking the shot. As the cardiac arrest happened less than 24 hours after the inoculation, there were questions raised whether he died due to the side-effects of the vaccine,” GreatGameIndia reported last week.
https://ussanews.com/News1/2021/04/24/indias-public-health-ambassador-dies-day-after-taking-covid-vaccine/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreatGameIndia
Popular actor and comedian Vivekh, who also served as India’s public health ambassador to promote vaccination, took the COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN last week at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai, urging many others to also get the jab.
24 hours later, the 59-year-old Vivekh suffered cardiac arrest.
“His vaccination was at a public event with TV channels carrying photographs of him taking the shot. As the cardiac arrest happened less than 24 hours after the inoculation, there were questions raised whether he died due to the side-effects of the vaccine,” GreatGameIndia reported last week.
https://ussanews.com/News1/2021/04/24/indias-public-health-ambassador-dies-day-after-taking-covid-vaccine/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GreatGameIndia
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.