A Moment of Truth Vision [email protected]:00PM (Uploaded 10-2-22)
A vision where I am shown a level and lovely Jesus tell of a moment of time given for people to hear and know the truth.


2 Timothy 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.

Website: https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


