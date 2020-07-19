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PORTLAND ANARCHY DAY 47; ANTIFA LIGHTS BUILDINGS ON FIRE! || CHAD OF THE CHAZ
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43 views • July 19, 2020
Also included from various sources are Feds beating #AntifaTerrorists with Batons as well as some light Brawling between Feds and "Peaceful Protestors" and lots of flashbangs/smoke grenades/running and screaming.
It's... quite a bit for a 3 minute video 🙃
Follow me on Instagram @chadofthechazcensored
#Antifa
#PortlandKidnappings #PortlandProtest
It's... quite a bit for a 3 minute video 🙃
Follow me on Instagram @chadofthechazcensored
#Antifa
#PortlandKidnappings #PortlandProtest
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