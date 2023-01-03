An examination of the Jewish Temple Institute Abraham Accords Trump half-shekel commemorative coin

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2016/nov/10/photographers-best-trump-shot Photographers on their best Trump shot: 'I think he's a damaged person'; Holding a million bucks, cradling a dove, looking broken, refusing to pose … in a My Best Shot special, four photographers reveal what it’s like to shoot Donald Trump; Published by the Guardian-International Edition; Guardian News & Media Limited or its affiliated companies; Published by Ben Beaumont — Thomas and Andrew Gilchrist; Dates published: various dates; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.





Source 2: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abraham_Accords

Abraham Accords; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; Date published: unknown; This page was last edited on 22 September 2021; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.





Source 3: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abraham_Accords#/media/File:Abraham_Accords_Declaration.jpg

https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/15/politics/israel-uae-abraham-accords-documents/index.html

Abraham Accords Declaration; חלק מנוסח הסכם אברהם; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; Date created: September 16, 2021; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.





Source 4: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abraham_Accords#/media/File:President_Trump_and_The_First_Lady_Participate_in_an_Abraham_Accords_Signing_Ceremony_(50345629858).jpg

The White House from Washington, DC - President Trump and The First Lady Participate in an Abraham Accords Signing Ceremony; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; Date created: September 15, 2021; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.





Source 5: https://www.marylutyndall.com/2020/09/very-strange-and-telling-symbols-on.html

Very Strange and Telling Symbols on the Abraham Accord Temple Coin.; The Cross & Cutlass; Published by Mary Lu Tyndall; Date published: September 18, 2020; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.





Source 6: https://biblehub.com/context/isaiah/28-18.htm

https://biblehub.com/

Isaiah and Revelation; Published by Bible Hub; Old testament scripture and new testament scripture; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.





Source 7: https://twitter.com/monk_withskull/status/1340392234231971840/photo/1

There is a strange representation of a planet on the Abraham Accord Peace Coin; Tweeted by Un Moine Anonyme; Twitter Web App; Date tweeted: December 19, 2020; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.





Source 8: https://www.amazon.ca/CO-EXIST-peace-sticker-coexist-exist/dp/B00AL3I4EU

B00AL3I4EU

3'x5' CO-EXIST FLAG, peace, bong, sticker, coexist, coexist, co exist; © 1996-2021, Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates; Posted by Brand: FlagsImp; Date posted: unknown; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.





Source 9: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Misbaha#/media/File:Ottoman_Faturan_Prayer_Bead.JPG

Ottoman marbled Faturan prayer beads; An Ottoman Marbled Faturan Prayer Bead; Posted by Ibrahim.faraj - Own work; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; Date created: June 24, 2014; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.





Source 10: https://icon-library.com/icon/connection-icon-12.html

Published by Free Icons Library © 2018 - 2019; Connection Icon #230373; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.





Source 11: https://www.mtpr.org/montana-news/2021-04-13/governor-bans-use-of-vaccine-passports-in-montana

Governor Bans Use Of Vaccine Passports In Montana; Associated Press; Montana Public Radio; Published by Iris Samuels; Date published: April 13, 2021; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.





Source 12: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0378517321003914

mRNA-lipid nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccines: Structure and stability; LindeSchoenmakeraDominikWitzigmannbcJayesh A.KulkarnibcReinVerbekedGideonKerstenaeWimJiskootaeDaan J.A.Crommelinf; Published by Science Direct; International Journal of Pharmaceutics; Volume 601; ScienceDirect ® is a registered trademark of Elsevier B.V; Date published May 15, 2021; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.





Source 13: http://www.xorlogics.com/2019/06/24/5g-technology-the-future-of-connectivity/

5G Technology — The Future of Connectivity; Published by Aisha Javed; Copyright © 2017 Xorlogics - All rights reserved.; Date published: June 24, 2019; Date of website access: September 29, 2021.