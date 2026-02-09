This track fuses electronic pop with urban beats, launching with crisp metallic percussion and bright synth stabs that glint above a steady, deep bass groove, Progressions hint at opulence with shimmering analog pads, layered textures, and slick, syncopated hi-hats, building toward an anthemic chorus enriched by subtle orchestral swells and digital chimes



[Intro] (Acoustic guitar fingerpicking starts solo, joined by a low, humming synth) (Sound of a sharp blade clicking) (Atmospheric, ethereal pads)



[Verse 1] In the quiet of the February cold Before the corporate stories have been told We’re taking steel to the dormant bark To strike a light against the monoculture dark A chip of Green Gage, a Black Tartarian soul Making the fragmented orchard whole Align the cambium, let the juices flow Where the state-mandated hybrids cannot go



[Pre-Chorus] (Music swells, adding bass and steady drum kick) Can you feel the resonance? The memory in the field? The non-material truth That won’t ever yield!



[Chorus] Oh, we’re grafting the future on a wild-root vine Where the morphic fields and the blossoms entwine Beyond the reach of the Big Ag hand We’re planting a genetic ark across the land Forty flavors on a single tree The decentralized fruit of liberty!



[Verse 2] Mike Adams saw the crystals in the graft While the FDA was busy honing their craft They’ll sell you SmartFresh and a 1-MCP lie While the nutrients in the supermarket die But we’ve got anthocyanins in the deep, dark red And the B17 medicine that they left for dead!



[Bridge] (Tempo slows, psychedelic reverb on vocals) They banned the mulberry in the Tucson sun They burned the chestnut groves 'til they were done But you can’t patent a dream that’s wild and free Or the lilac-pink mosaic of a Van Aken tree... (Guitar build-up) Wrap the union tight! With a willow-bark tea and an Ormus dew!



[Guitar Solo] (Distorted bluesy slide guitar, swirling effects)



[Verse 3] So find a Lovell rootstock, hardy and deep While the corporate giants are fast asleep It’s more than a peach, it’s a sovereign act An aesthetic subversion, a biological pact From the Alpine apricot to the Seabrook black We’re taking our stolen heritage back!



[Chorus] Oh, we’re grafting the future on a wild-root vine Where the morphic fields and the blossoms entwine Beyond the reach of the Big Ag hand We’re planting a genetic ark across the land Forty flavors on a single tree The decentralized fruit of liberty!



[Outro] (Fading acoustic guitar and ethereal synth) Forty flavors... Keep the cambium aligned... (Whispered) The trees remember... (Sound of wind through leaves) [End]

