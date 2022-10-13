Righteousness: the people in whose heart is God’s law

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 12, 2022.





It’s time for all of us to get ready for Christ’s return and abide in the righteousness and love of Christ by keeping God’s law, His holy ten commandments.



As it is written in Isaiah 51:7, Hearken unto me, ye that know righteousness, the people in whose heart is my law; fear ye not the reproach of men, neither be ye afraid of their revilings.



When you keep the holy law of God, you abide in the righteousness and love of Christ according to 1 John 5:3; Romans 13:10 and John 14:21 and you’re considered as being clothed with the righteousness of Christ in Isaiah 61:10.



Do not worry what the anti-law of God proponents are saying. Do not worry about their attacks against you for observing the law of God.



May the Creator of the heaven, the earth, the sea and all that in them is grant you peace and blessings through the Holy Spirit.





You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/





For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:





Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]



