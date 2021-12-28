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wearechange
WOW! I Did NOT See This Coming—He Just DOUBLED Down!
This report explains how the world population will be punished in mass, and it gets into the curious comments of a past president.
Unfiltered videos - http://lukeuncensored.com/
Intro video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ID-HhFyGbc
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