Declassified CIA report from 1953 reveals that Zionism is imperialism.

A CALL TO RETHINK THE THEORY OF JUDEO-CHRISTIAN HISTORY

✍️ Written by Kitaro from an East European Perspective ✍️

✍️ Edited by Hikaru Kitabayashi ✍️

Judaic influence on Muslims and Christians is real. The world can look chaotic, but it's not accidental. The chronology of the Jews, whether as an ethnicity (Hebrew), a nation (Israel), or a religion (Judaism) doesn't make sense. Modern Zionism is antihuman and politically motivated. It has no face. Even Jews are just tools and landscape. It uses them like it uses all other fools.

Judaism, as we know it, grew as a reaction to Catholic Christianity. It returned the favor and there have been never-ending religious problems in different parts of the world between Judaized Catholic Christianity, even more strongly Judaized Protestant denominations, and Orthodox Christianity. With religious conflict as an excuse, the United States and the European Union are being dominated from their Zionized elites and leaving a path of destruction across the world.

Zionists created a false nation in Palestine with a language based on Biblical vocabulary attached to an Arabic language base, and have left false roots in Christianity and Islam, Judaic-identifying antecessors were a fake people who existed under the influence of Catholicism to fill a financial need of the church and state created by fake reliance on Old Testament derived Church Law. They were remnants of rebels against Roman rule who mixed with others, took others' culture and traditions, and became as influenced by Catholicism as Catholicism and Protestantism were by Judaism.

But, Zionism aside, Jewish people, themselves, are just ordinary people. The religion doesn't matter, Fools exist in all religions and can be made to act just as stupidly. Thus, the real problem is not religion, but the nature of the Zionist criminal organization that now owns the West European states, Israel cannot be killed simply by cutting its head off. Two new heads will rise up in its place. It must be brought down in some other way.

The time has come for cultivating real human values and to stop shadow fighting. It's time to attack the belief systems that make prostitution, the narcotics trade, alcoholism, and human trafficking possible. Generations spawned by the ideologies that surround them, whether it be Predatory Capitalism, Zionism, or Naziism have a common root in Judeo-Catholicized Zionism, modern sea law and banking law, and in American-based weapons and drug production.

Americans, do you really believe you are free? West Europeans, what about you? You've been convinced that Muslims are terrorists, Russians and Putin are bad, Chinese buy up and dominate the world, Africans are monkeys and slaves, Asians are only partially human, Animals are stupid like plants and you have the right to do anything with both. You believe cow farts not only smell, but damage your skies and you must pay for their methane and your the co2. But, Africans believe all humans came from them, Asians believe they are special too. Conflict between civilizations is not so bad, but the greed and stupidity of humans is.

American caused problems do not come from ordinary Americans, but from the Zionist American elites, the bankers, the weapon producers, and big pharma. Are American soldiers really fighting for America? Or, do European politicians represent European peoples? They don't. So, why are peoples everywhere so stupid? It's because they've been trained to believe in things that never existed and to be satisfied with fast food, fast talk, fast living, and fast dying. These Zionist puppet colonies, known as "free world" nations, are efficiently working well to achieve the goals set out for them to achieve, Who could do better? GOD?

