James O’Keefe UNDERCOVER in LAHAINA Part 2:

TENSIONS RISE: 'F--You!' Lahaina officials lash out at concerned citizens as residents return.
In Part Two of O'Keefe Media Group's Maui fire coverage, James O'Keefe confronts Hawaiian officials who told a fire victim to 'fuck off.' Armed with an undercover camera, a local resident captures the shocking incident before the police are called. Our team is on the ground in Lahaina, the epicenter of the Maui fires, challenging the governor's stifling of First Amendment rights. We've taken the fight to federal court with a lawsuit. Don't miss this eye-opening exposé on government overreach and the silencing of residents and journalists.
Source @OKeefeMediaGroup
