Dead Doctors & Bills That Criminalize mRNA Shot Admins With A Slap On The Wrist

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Canada now has more than 132 documented cases in which doctors who took the experimental COVID shot have died. The latest that peaks that number is a top cardiac doctor who lost his life. We'll also cover the latest bill out of Idaho, which is at least acknowledging that administering mRNA shots is a crime at this point but offers only a slap on the wrist as a misdemeanor. Join us as we look at these things and what Scripture is clearly telling us is going on.
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