The water wheels of Hama, Syria
Along the Orontes River, in the city of Hama, there are 17 water wheels for irrigation with water collection compartments. As the river flows, this system can transport water to supply buildings, gardens and farmland.
The wheels are more than a thousand years old. They suffered some damage from bombing in the wars, but still continue to work and supply water to the city and local villages.