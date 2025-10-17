© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maria Zeee- WARNING: Texas Passes Dystopian UK-Style Online ID Law
3
638 views • 1 day ago
Daily Pulse Ep 128 | US Farmers are facing the worst economic downturn in at least 50 years but Javier Milei is getting a $20B bailout, college students identifying as trans and non-binary absolutely craters as the trans crazy finally comes to an end, and Texas has officially passed UK-style online ID laws, with other states about to follow.
