Peter Flaherty Arrested for Criticizing Warren Buffett’s Ties with Bill Gates

Shareholder Peter Flaherty Breaks Silence Following His Arrest After Criticizing Warren Buffett’s Ties with Bill Gates

During an interview with Mark Levin, Flaherty said he touched the third rail on a mention of Jeffrey Epstein and that was too much for Buffett.

“I really touched the third rail on a mention of Jeffrey Epstein,” said Flaherty. “I talked about Gates. I said rhetorically that we know how much he cares about children and that he traveled and met with Jeffrey Epstein many times, even after Epstein had been convicted of sex crimes. And apparently, that was too much for Buffett. And at that point, my mic was cut and I was carted off to jail.”

Flaherty recounted the events that transpired after he was removed from the arena and placed under arrest.

“I wish to make clear that the Omaha police were courteous and professional the whole time. I have absolutely no problem with them. But I was led from the arena. I was transported downtown by two more cops. I was searched. I was handcuffed. I was charged. I spent about 3 hours there. I finally bailed myself out, and I was a free man again,” Flaherty said.

According to Flaherty, he was charged with “criminal trespass” despite his name being on the list of attendees.

“I was charged with criminal trespass, which is a curious charge. I was on the agenda. Now, it is true that Berkshire Hathaway had control of the arena and had their security there, but they are a public company with public shareholders who have rights.”

“They don’t have total control over the meeting. It’s subject to the laws of Delaware, the corporate laws in Delaware where Berkshire Hathaway is incorporated. It’s also subject to regulation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

“Mark, I’ve been a shareholder activist for 19 years. I’ve never had my mic turned off and much less being arrested. And I’ve never heard of any other shareholder ever activist, ever having that happen to them. This is unprecedented,” Flaherty said.

