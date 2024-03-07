Create New Account
CHEM TRAIL PARTICULATE IN THE AIR AT NIGHT, PLUS UK GOVERMENT DOCS
Published 14 hours ago

UK Government documents detailing their plans along with the USA to conspire to poison us using chem trails. The real reasons for doing this are hidden behind the lies of climate change and CO2 rubbish. 

The real reasons they are doing this is to get the materials into you for their Trans human project, kill and poison us all.

