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Donald Trump was correct Hydrogen Peroxide Therapy can cure COVID-19:
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622 views • October 31, 2021
“The Food and Drug Administration has not evaluated this protocol because it cannot be patented and sold to make billions At the time of the 1918 pandemic, medical experts did not know its causes, and at the beginning there were no effective treatments for viral diseases that attack the respiratory system, the first reported medical success using hydrogen peroxide therapy dates back exactly 100 years, when doctors Oliver and Murphy reported in The Lancet how they had successfully applied intravenous hydrogen peroxide to treat a group of patients with influenza; they reduced by half the mortality among this group of patients, which consisted of troops from the Indian army during the 1918-1919 …
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