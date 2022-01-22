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Atheist Neurosurgeon SHOCKED By Who He Meets & What He Sees In HEAVEN - Not Brain Based - Lifting the Veil to Awaken to Reality - Near Death Experience
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109 views • January 22, 2022
Thanks to Michael Sandler's Inspire Nation on YT for this video interview.
Dr. Eben Alexander was a leading Harvard teaching neuroscientist and brain surgeon who did NOT believe in God, Heaven, or ANYTHING outside of the brain--and then he DIED.
He was brain-dead from a rare encephalitis of the brain for 7 days, and doctors wanted to pull the plug. There was no registered brain activity at all, and then he RETURNED.
With no brain activity, it wasn't possible he could dreamed, or hallucinated, and yet, he experienced an eternity outside of his body. He called it "more real than real".
He met with people he shouldn't have known, travelled with a "guide" to mystical realms, and got closer to "source" than perhaps any of us do while we're still alive--because of how deep of a coma he was in.
And he came back singing a completely different tune.
His learnings were profound, his experiences unworldly - and he shares it all here, in this life-changing, perspective blowing interview.
Prepare to hear, Proof of Heaven. WOW!
And to find greater peace and understanding than one could ever imagine...plus a grasp of the architecture of existence, and why modern day science has it all wrong.
Dr. Eben Alexander is the run-away best-selling author of Proof of Heaven, and the Map of Heaven.
Webinar with Eben Alexander and Karen Newell: https://www.evolverlearninglab.com/pr...
Learn more: https://www.sacredacoustics.com/
Visit: http://ebenalexander.com/
📚 Order Michael Sandler's "Automatic Writing Experience" book:
➡️ https://amzn.to/3qULECz
🌠 Join Michael's School of Mystics!
➡️ https://www.inspirenationuniversity.c...
❤️ Join The INner Circle YouTube membership
➡️ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVoO...
✅ Get behind the scenes access!
✍️ Automatic Writing 101 – Thurs, Jan 20th, 2022 👉Turn your journaling into channeling!
➡️ Reserve your spot! https://www.inspirenationuniversity.c...
✅ Learn to connect with your inner wisdom and spirit guides
✅ Get access to 40+ video lessons + Monthly LIVE calls
🌟 Private Coaching with Michael Sandler
➡️ http://www.meetme.so/michaelsandler
✅ Request a FREE 15-minute strategy session!
🌟 Visit our website ➡️ https://InspireNationShow.com
🌟 Listen to the podcast:
Apple Podcasts ➡️ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify ➡️ https://open.spotify.com/show/6au6lb4...
Google Podcasts ➡️ https://podcasts.google.com/search/in...
🌟Follow us:
Facebook ➡️ https://www.facebook.com/InspireNatio...
Instagram ➡️ http://www.instagram.com/InspireNatio...
Twitter ➡️ http://www.twitter.com/inspire7billion
Dr. Eben Alexander was a leading Harvard teaching neuroscientist and brain surgeon who did NOT believe in God, Heaven, or ANYTHING outside of the brain--and then he DIED.
He was brain-dead from a rare encephalitis of the brain for 7 days, and doctors wanted to pull the plug. There was no registered brain activity at all, and then he RETURNED.
With no brain activity, it wasn't possible he could dreamed, or hallucinated, and yet, he experienced an eternity outside of his body. He called it "more real than real".
He met with people he shouldn't have known, travelled with a "guide" to mystical realms, and got closer to "source" than perhaps any of us do while we're still alive--because of how deep of a coma he was in.
And he came back singing a completely different tune.
His learnings were profound, his experiences unworldly - and he shares it all here, in this life-changing, perspective blowing interview.
Prepare to hear, Proof of Heaven. WOW!
And to find greater peace and understanding than one could ever imagine...plus a grasp of the architecture of existence, and why modern day science has it all wrong.
Dr. Eben Alexander is the run-away best-selling author of Proof of Heaven, and the Map of Heaven.
Webinar with Eben Alexander and Karen Newell: https://www.evolverlearninglab.com/pr...
Learn more: https://www.sacredacoustics.com/
Visit: http://ebenalexander.com/
📚 Order Michael Sandler's "Automatic Writing Experience" book:
➡️ https://amzn.to/3qULECz
🌠 Join Michael's School of Mystics!
➡️ https://www.inspirenationuniversity.c...
❤️ Join The INner Circle YouTube membership
➡️ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVoO...
✅ Get behind the scenes access!
✍️ Automatic Writing 101 – Thurs, Jan 20th, 2022 👉Turn your journaling into channeling!
➡️ Reserve your spot! https://www.inspirenationuniversity.c...
✅ Learn to connect with your inner wisdom and spirit guides
✅ Get access to 40+ video lessons + Monthly LIVE calls
🌟 Private Coaching with Michael Sandler
➡️ http://www.meetme.so/michaelsandler
✅ Request a FREE 15-minute strategy session!
🌟 Visit our website ➡️ https://InspireNationShow.com
🌟 Listen to the podcast:
Apple Podcasts ➡️ https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...
Spotify ➡️ https://open.spotify.com/show/6au6lb4...
Google Podcasts ➡️ https://podcasts.google.com/search/in...
🌟Follow us:
Facebook ➡️ https://www.facebook.com/InspireNatio...
Instagram ➡️ http://www.instagram.com/InspireNatio...
Twitter ➡️ http://www.twitter.com/inspire7billion
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