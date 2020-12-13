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ChinaTube at it again
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105 views • December 13, 2020
I assure you that there are several solutions to combat Covid that don't involve lethal vaccines.
But you don't wanna be part of that solution.
that makes you traitors of this nation and to the whole world.
Do have any bloody clue to what's in those vaccines?
NO!
Do you think you're exempt from receiving the vaccine?
NO!
Let me tell you what's going to happen to you.
You will become sterile = no babies.
You will no longer be a human being due to alteration of your DNA.
A permanent alteration.
If any of you believe in God that to will be taken away from you.
Bill Gates don't give a s*** about you.
He want's you dead.
Trust me YouTube all of you will be forced to take the vaccine and suffer serious health issues due to that.
you will die slowly from it.
Hydroxychloroquine, zinc, antihistamine, apronax will cure you from covid.
15 years ago Fauci approved the use of Hydroxychloroquine to combat SARS and the Flu. now he retracts it because he's best buddies with bill Gates and Big Pharma.
You are going along with that not realizing you yourself have to take the needle and will die horribly from it.
Is it really worth dying for.
because you will taking the vaccine.
Dr. Francis Boyle Creator Of BioWeapons Act Says Coronavirus Is Biological Warfare Weapon
https://greatgameindia.com/dr-francis-boyle-creator-of-bioweapons-act-says-coronavirus-is-biological-warfare-weapon/
Top Doctor EXPOSES EVERYTHING The Deep State Is Trying To Hide About CV | Dr. Shiva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BiM1YYIPCo&;feature=youtu.be
DAVID ICKE - THE TRUTH BEHIND THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: COVID-19 LOCKDOWN & THE ECONOMIC CRASH"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMTZu6_TjU8&;feature=youtu.be
Trump Activates Armed Forces Reserves To Battle Coronavirus Pandemic
https://dailycaller.com/2020/03/27/trump-activates-armed-forces-reserves-coronavirus-pandemic/
And this too
https://www.brighteon.com/6bb3e66b-29f5-4307-b4ba-df0819a9f1b2
https://www.brighteon.com/46175a5f-6474-4f9a-a375-58acbb56f4ee
https://www.brighteon.com/559b861f-1b24-4942-a597-6598e28fc3e7
https://www.brighteon.com/ffbdd383-5ed4-42c3-9c67-c01f680bb608
https://www.brighteon.com/8fdc7b3e-cabb-4ad5-8308-b9192f604905
https://www.brighteon.com/5828054313001
This my channel on brightheon
And you cant touch me there.
But you can know the truth.
And then you can decide if it's worth dying for
PREVENTING THE TRUTH.
STOP DEALING WITH CHINA.
THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT YOU!
WHEN THEY INVADE USA THEY WILL KILL YOU! THEY DON'T WANT AMERICANS THEY WANT OUR RESOURCES AND INFRASTRUCTURE.
TRUST ME THEY WILL KILL YOU.
YOU HAVE AMONG OTHERS HAVE SOLD OUT USA TO CHINA.
THEY CONSIDER YOU AS TRAITORS.
THEREFORE THEY WILL KILL YOU.
FOR THEY WILL NOT TRUST YOU BECAUSE YOU SOLD OUT YOUR OWN NATION SO THEY WILL ASSUME YOU WILL SELL THEM OUT TOO.
ESSENCE OF WARFARE.
You have committed suicide by dealing with them and by denying free speech about a virtually harmless cold virus.
And if there comes a Civil War do you really think Gov is coming to your rescue?
Think again.
There will be NO rescue effort of any staff of YouTube.
Do what you want. But rest assure no one will come to your aid ever.
Do the right thing. Cut China off. Open YouTube to a solution for all Americans and the World.
Sincerely a concerned human being.
https://www.brighteon.com/6bb3e66b-29f5-4307-b4ba-df0819a9f1b2
https://www.brighteon.com/46175a5f-6474-4f9a-a375-58acbb56f4ee
https://www.brighteon.com/559b861f-1b24-4942-a597-6598e28fc3e7
https://www.brighteon.com/ffbdd383-5ed4-42c3-9c67-c01f680bb608
https://www.brighteon.com/8fdc7b3e-cabb-4ad5-8308-b9192f604905
https://www.brighteon.com/5828054313001
But you don't wanna be part of that solution.
that makes you traitors of this nation and to the whole world.
Do have any bloody clue to what's in those vaccines?
NO!
Do you think you're exempt from receiving the vaccine?
NO!
Let me tell you what's going to happen to you.
You will become sterile = no babies.
You will no longer be a human being due to alteration of your DNA.
A permanent alteration.
If any of you believe in God that to will be taken away from you.
Bill Gates don't give a s*** about you.
He want's you dead.
Trust me YouTube all of you will be forced to take the vaccine and suffer serious health issues due to that.
you will die slowly from it.
Hydroxychloroquine, zinc, antihistamine, apronax will cure you from covid.
15 years ago Fauci approved the use of Hydroxychloroquine to combat SARS and the Flu. now he retracts it because he's best buddies with bill Gates and Big Pharma.
You are going along with that not realizing you yourself have to take the needle and will die horribly from it.
Is it really worth dying for.
because you will taking the vaccine.
Dr. Francis Boyle Creator Of BioWeapons Act Says Coronavirus Is Biological Warfare Weapon
https://greatgameindia.com/dr-francis-boyle-creator-of-bioweapons-act-says-coronavirus-is-biological-warfare-weapon/
Top Doctor EXPOSES EVERYTHING The Deep State Is Trying To Hide About CV | Dr. Shiva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1BiM1YYIPCo&;feature=youtu.be
DAVID ICKE - THE TRUTH BEHIND THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: COVID-19 LOCKDOWN & THE ECONOMIC CRASH"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gMTZu6_TjU8&;feature=youtu.be
Trump Activates Armed Forces Reserves To Battle Coronavirus Pandemic
https://dailycaller.com/2020/03/27/trump-activates-armed-forces-reserves-coronavirus-pandemic/
And this too
https://www.brighteon.com/6bb3e66b-29f5-4307-b4ba-df0819a9f1b2
https://www.brighteon.com/46175a5f-6474-4f9a-a375-58acbb56f4ee
https://www.brighteon.com/559b861f-1b24-4942-a597-6598e28fc3e7
https://www.brighteon.com/ffbdd383-5ed4-42c3-9c67-c01f680bb608
https://www.brighteon.com/8fdc7b3e-cabb-4ad5-8308-b9192f604905
https://www.brighteon.com/5828054313001
This my channel on brightheon
And you cant touch me there.
But you can know the truth.
And then you can decide if it's worth dying for
PREVENTING THE TRUTH.
STOP DEALING WITH CHINA.
THEY DON'T CARE ABOUT YOU!
WHEN THEY INVADE USA THEY WILL KILL YOU! THEY DON'T WANT AMERICANS THEY WANT OUR RESOURCES AND INFRASTRUCTURE.
TRUST ME THEY WILL KILL YOU.
YOU HAVE AMONG OTHERS HAVE SOLD OUT USA TO CHINA.
THEY CONSIDER YOU AS TRAITORS.
THEREFORE THEY WILL KILL YOU.
FOR THEY WILL NOT TRUST YOU BECAUSE YOU SOLD OUT YOUR OWN NATION SO THEY WILL ASSUME YOU WILL SELL THEM OUT TOO.
ESSENCE OF WARFARE.
You have committed suicide by dealing with them and by denying free speech about a virtually harmless cold virus.
And if there comes a Civil War do you really think Gov is coming to your rescue?
Think again.
There will be NO rescue effort of any staff of YouTube.
Do what you want. But rest assure no one will come to your aid ever.
Do the right thing. Cut China off. Open YouTube to a solution for all Americans and the World.
Sincerely a concerned human being.
https://www.brighteon.com/6bb3e66b-29f5-4307-b4ba-df0819a9f1b2
https://www.brighteon.com/46175a5f-6474-4f9a-a375-58acbb56f4ee
https://www.brighteon.com/559b861f-1b24-4942-a597-6598e28fc3e7
https://www.brighteon.com/ffbdd383-5ed4-42c3-9c67-c01f680bb608
https://www.brighteon.com/8fdc7b3e-cabb-4ad5-8308-b9192f604905
https://www.brighteon.com/5828054313001
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