FDA Panel Approves XBB Variant “Vaccine” Jun 17, 2023

FDA panel advised drug makers to update covid 19 “vaccines with the monovalent XBB 1.5 composition” which may be available in Sept (nbcnews.com). Covid theater continues trying to get more injections into people. Dr. Mercola & others continue the green money strain narrative. Someone mailed vials to Dr. Jane asking they be examined. Do NOT mail vials or any other such materials. Dr. Jane does not conduct lab analyses.





