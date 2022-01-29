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A Critical Analysis of The UIC Manifesto on The Death Penalty
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24 views • January 29, 2022
In this post The Mystic Philosopher shares his disagreement and critical analysis of the United Independents' Congress of Jamaica (UIC) Manifesto on The Death Penalty and gives his suggestion on how to solve violence and crimes in Jamaica and by extension the rest of the world. Your feed-forward, feedback and suggestions are welcome and encouraged.
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