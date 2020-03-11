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The Federal Reserve Created the Bubble and is Making Things Worse
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4 views • March 11, 2020
The Fed has been inflating a big, fat, ugly bubble for a long time. Money printing and artificially-low interest rates have set the stage for it to pop.
Path to Liberty: March 11, 2020
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Path to Liberty: March 11, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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