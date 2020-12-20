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Kanados vyriausybė neneigia, kad Covid-19 izoliacijos stovyklos bus įkurtos Kanadoje.
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4131 views • December 20, 2020
Davidas Menziesas (RebelNews) nagrinėja nepriklausomo Ontarijo MPP Randy Hillierio įstatymų leidybos posėdyje iškeltą klausimą apie COVID-19 karantino stovyklas, kurios gali atsirasti Ontario provincijoje netolimoje ateityje.
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: https://rebelne.ws/33Jotli
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Išvertė ir įgarsino - Visatos Kelionė
FULL REPORT from David Menzies: https://rebelne.ws/33Jotli
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Išvertė ir įgarsino - Visatos Kelionė
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