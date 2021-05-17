© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NANOTECHNOLOGY: HACKING HUMANS, ITS POTENTIAL, AND REAL RISKS (THIS IS WHAT THEY ARE DOING NOW)
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • May 17, 2021
This is some very creepy and scary stuff. If they are talking about doing something in the "future" be assured it is already being done and has been done for a long time.
Source: The Power Of Truth. via Jim Crenshaw
Source: The Power Of Truth. via Jim Crenshaw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.