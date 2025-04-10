BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
💥 More footage from Dnepropetrovsk - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
125 views • 3 weeks ago

💥 More footage from Dnepropetrovsk. Russian strike. (part 1 shows the moment of the massive explosion)

Dnepropetrovsk Mayor Filatov stated that the missile hit a warehouse... of napkins and diapers.

“That’s why it’s burning so badly ,” Filatov added.

Emergency: Apple chartered cargo flights to ferry 600 tons of iPhones, or as many as 1.5 million, to the United States from India, after it stepped up production there in an effort to beat President Donald Trump's tariffs, sources told Reuters. (https://www.reuters.com/technology/apple-airlifts-600-tons-iphones-india-to-beat-trump-tariffs-sources-say-2025-04-10/)

The details of the push provide an insight into the U.S. smartphone company's private strategy to navigate around the Trump tariffs and build up inventory of its popular iPhones in the United States, one of its biggest markets.

Analysts have warned that U.S. prices of iPhones could surge, given Apple's high reliance on imports from China, the main manufacturing hub of the devices, which is subject to Trump's highest tariff rate of 125%.

That figure is far in excess of the tariff of 26% on imports from India, but which is now on hold after Trump called a 90-day pause this week that excludes China.

Apple "wanted to beat the tariff," said one of the sources familiar with the planning.

U.S. stock markets plunged Thursday following news of another round of tariff hikes on Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.06%, the S&P 500 dropped 5.92%, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 6.8%.

At its lowest point during the session, the S&P 500 was down 6.1%—marking its steepest intraday drop since March 2020.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
