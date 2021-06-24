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Spotify Bans Music For Being Intolerant of LGBTQ+ Community
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20 views • June 24, 2021
Bryson Gray joins Owen to discuss his experience with Spotify censoring one of his songs for no reason other than him rapping about the LGBTQ community through the lens of his Christian faith.
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