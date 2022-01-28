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Breaking! Klaus Schwab Confesses To Criminal World Domination Plan
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52 views • January 28, 2022
World Economic Forum founder and Great Reset architect Klaus Schwab admitted the NGO is able to steer the global agenda because it has successfully penetrated the cabinets of several world governments.
Speaking to political commentator and Bohemian Grove alum David Gergen in 2017 at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, Schwab described how the WEF’s modus operandi is to penetrate governments by installing its “young global leaders.”
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Speaking to political commentator and Bohemian Grove alum David Gergen in 2017 at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, Schwab described how the WEF’s modus operandi is to penetrate governments by installing its “young global leaders.”
Save 40% on our high-quality Vitamin C + Zinc with Rose Hips dietary supplement today!
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