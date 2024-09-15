Yemeni missile absolutely hit something. This is the aftermath of the strike.

Ansar Allah has confirmed using a hypersonic missile against Israel today

Yemen | Military spokesman for Ansar Allah: The hypersonic missile traveled an estimated distance of 2,040 km within 11 and a half minutes.

More from the attack on the Gezer power plant (https://www.gem.wiki/Gezer_power_station), in "Tel Aviv."

This is a gas fired power plant, so these pipes probably carry fuel for it. If so, this hit is pretty significant. Fires are continuing to burn.

The image shows how close this power plant is to the center of Tel Aviv. This represents a significant accomplishment from Yemen, striking directly at the heart of the Zionist regime. It also represents another failure for their air defense, which was supposed to be the best American taxes could buy.

Adding:

This is the Gezer power plant (photos shown), which was hit today by a Yemeni ballistic missile. When you zoom in, the only structures that look anything like the ones in the video are right about dead center in the middle of the plant.



Astonishing accuracy from Yemen. They hit the plant right next to the turbines themselves. If you look closely at the image, you can see the two smokestacks marking the location of the gas turbines that generate the power. The pipes and related infrastructure are just below those, probably the fuel pipes feeding into the turbines.



This might not seem like high precision compared to some of the top of the line military hardware, but consider the source.



If Yemen has rockets this accurate which can pierce the best air defense systems in the world, what do you think Iran has?

Adding:

🔻 Good morning, sent from the heart of Yemen to the heart of occupied Palestine. Palestine will return from the sea to the river.

Adding:

BREAKING - Yemeni Armed Forces:

—

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

The Almighty said: "O Prophet, strive against the disbelievers and the hypocrites and be harsh upon them. And their refuge is Hell, and wretched is the destination."

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and its fighters,

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, carried out a qualitative military operation targeting an "israeli" enemy military objective in the area of Yaffa in occupied Palestine.

The operation was executed with a new hypersonic ballistic missile, which, by the grace of Allah, successfully reached its target. The enemy's defenses failed to intercept and counter it. The missile traveled a distance of approximately 2,040 km in 11 and a half minutes, causing fear and panic among the zionists, with more than two million zionists rushing to shelters for the first time in the history of the "israeli" enemy.

This operation is part of the fifth phase and is the culmination of the efforts of the heroic missile forces, who made tremendous efforts in developing missile technology to meet the requirements and challenges of the battle against the zionist enemy, and successfully reach its target and overcoming all obstacles, including American and "israeli" interception systems on land and sea, as well as other systems.

The obstacles of geography, the American-British aggression, and the surveillance, espionage, and defense systems will not prevent dear Yemen from fulfilling its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty in supporting the Palestinian people. The "israeli" enemy should expect more strikes and special operations in the future, as we approach the first anniversary of the blessed October 7th operation. These operations include responses to their criminal aggression on the city of Al-Hodeidah, as well as continued support for the oppressed Palestinian people.

Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best Disposer of affairs, the best Master and the best Helper.

Long live Yemen, free, proud, and independent.

Victory to Yemen and to all the free people of the nation.

Sana’a, 12 Rabi' al-Awwal 1446 AH

Corresponding to 15 September 2024 AD

Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces



