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PHYSICIAN EXPERT WHO CREATED MRNA VACCINES WARNS, LACK OF DATA AND TOXIC REACTIONS
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130 views • June 25, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone, who created the mRNA vaccines, tells everyone what to look out for, what risks are involved, shares with everyone details that the governments, CDC, CHC, and most doctors will not tell you. Heres all the questions you need to know before making your decision if you want to be injected.
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