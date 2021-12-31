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Physicians report the COVID-19 vaccines are directing the human body to attack itself in a never ending immuno-compromising chemical cycle.
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153 views • December 31, 2021
Latest from Greg Reese, discussing medical results of autopsies and review of VAERS data for the vaccinated.
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