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La médecine et la santé publique à l’épreuve du Covid - Jean-Dominique Michel
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30 views • May 25, 2021
21 mai 2021 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WUkcsSnVzl0
IHU Méditerranée-Infection : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFaPzuoXcACu7jplePDfXmA
Jean-Dominique Michel, anthropologue de la santé.
La conférence de Jean Dominique Michel est téléchargeable sur son blog
: https://anthropo-logiques.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/IHU_jdm.pdf
IHU Méditerranée-Infection : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFaPzuoXcACu7jplePDfXmA
Jean-Dominique Michel, anthropologue de la santé.
La conférence de Jean Dominique Michel est téléchargeable sur son blog
: https://anthropo-logiques.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/IHU_jdm.pdf
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