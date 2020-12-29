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TENNESSEE GUARD AND MG JEFF HOLMES VIOLATING NUREMBERG CODE GIVING BIOWEAPON NAZI TRUMP COVID-19 VACCINE PARALYZING U.S. CITIZENs FACES -JOIN U.S. CONTINENTAL MILITIA RESISTANCE FORCE - KILL WARPSPEED
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126 views • December 29, 2020
PATRIOTS, JOIN THE UNITED STATES CONTINENTAL MILITIA, AN UNORGANIZED, DECENTRALIZED, 50-STATE, 3,300 COUNTY OFFENSIVE RESISTANCE FORCE
THE TIME HAS COME TO COMBAT TYRANNY AND NAZI BIOWEAPONS AND KILL WARPSPEED IN ITs TRACKS.
THOSE THAT ARE ADMINISTERING THIS BIOWEAPON HAVE JUST BECOME ENEMIES OF THE UNITED STATES CITIZENS. MG JEFF HOLMES IS VIOLATING THE NUREMBERG CODE BY TAKING ILLEGAL ORDERS TO HARM U.S. CITIZENS WITH THE TRUMP NAZI BIOWEAPON DESIGNED TO KILL AND INJURE AMERICANS. KILL WARPSPEED PATRIOTS............................ ON SIGHT
https://www.tn.gov/military/leadership.html
CONTACT THE TENNESSEE NATIONAL GUARD AND TELL THEM TO STOP VIOLATING THE NUREMBERG CODE AND STOP TAKING ILLEGAL ORDERS TO VIOLATE THE NUREMBERG CODE, THE GENOCIDE CONVENTION, THE GENEVA CONVENTION AND THE U.S. CONSTITUTION.
KILL WARPSPEED ON SIGHT PATRIOTS
Mailing Address:
Tennessee National Guard
Joint Strategic Communications Office
3041 Sidco Dr.
Nashville, TN 37204
Fax:
(615) 313-3129
Email:
[email protected]
Posting to this website or submitting an email to [email protected] does not constitute an Open Records or FOIA request.
The email "[email protected]" is an unofficial social media address and is not monitored on a daily basis.
All Open Records or FOIA requests should be forwarded to:
Tennessee Military Department
Joint Strategic Communications Office
P.O. Box 41502
Nashville, TN 37204-1502
Please indicate your type of request on the outside of the envelope.
FILE A CLAIM:
If you believe you have been damaged by the State, and would like to file a claim, click on the following link:
https://treasury.tn.gov/Services/Claims-and-Risk-Management/TORT-Liability
THE TIME HAS COME TO COMBAT TYRANNY AND NAZI BIOWEAPONS AND KILL WARPSPEED IN ITs TRACKS.
THOSE THAT ARE ADMINISTERING THIS BIOWEAPON HAVE JUST BECOME ENEMIES OF THE UNITED STATES CITIZENS. MG JEFF HOLMES IS VIOLATING THE NUREMBERG CODE BY TAKING ILLEGAL ORDERS TO HARM U.S. CITIZENS WITH THE TRUMP NAZI BIOWEAPON DESIGNED TO KILL AND INJURE AMERICANS. KILL WARPSPEED PATRIOTS............................ ON SIGHT
https://www.tn.gov/military/leadership.html
CONTACT THE TENNESSEE NATIONAL GUARD AND TELL THEM TO STOP VIOLATING THE NUREMBERG CODE AND STOP TAKING ILLEGAL ORDERS TO VIOLATE THE NUREMBERG CODE, THE GENOCIDE CONVENTION, THE GENEVA CONVENTION AND THE U.S. CONSTITUTION.
KILL WARPSPEED ON SIGHT PATRIOTS
Mailing Address:
Tennessee National Guard
Joint Strategic Communications Office
3041 Sidco Dr.
Nashville, TN 37204
Fax:
(615) 313-3129
Email:
[email protected]
Posting to this website or submitting an email to [email protected] does not constitute an Open Records or FOIA request.
The email "[email protected]" is an unofficial social media address and is not monitored on a daily basis.
All Open Records or FOIA requests should be forwarded to:
Tennessee Military Department
Joint Strategic Communications Office
P.O. Box 41502
Nashville, TN 37204-1502
Please indicate your type of request on the outside of the envelope.
FILE A CLAIM:
If you believe you have been damaged by the State, and would like to file a claim, click on the following link:
https://treasury.tn.gov/Services/Claims-and-Risk-Management/TORT-Liability
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