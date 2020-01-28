The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 4 A) The Teachings of the true Messiah and the Essene Way of Life.

The Lying Pen of the Scribes (Part 4) The Teachings of the true Messiah and the Essene Way of Life.



We are further driving in the nail to seal our overstanding of this centuries old hidden and very much layered agenda.



Mental Note:

At the end of this video breakdown we added our 3 witness to confirm things even further. Brother YirmeYahu Yahudah Yasharal.





The honest Jew-"ish" author Benjamin H Freedman in his book "Facts are Facts" published in October 10th 1954.



Benjamin states following about the true Messiah falsely known to the world as "Jesus Christ".



"The word "Jew" was only introduced into the English language in the 18th century and that "Jesus" refered to himself as a *Judean* and not as a "Jew". Inscribed upon the cross when Jesus was crucified were the Latin words "Jesus Nazerenus Rex Iudeorum" which means, Jesus of Nazareth Ruler of the Judean's".



Then and as today the words Jew and Jew-"ish" are "political con-notations" and Judea denotes the geographical homeland "Jesus" was from and the people in which he came from.



He further writes:



"The form of religious worship known as Pharisaism in Judea during the time of "Jesus" was a religious practice based almost exclusively on the Talmud". Not the Bible.



"The Talmud in the time of the true Messiah was as the Magna Carter, the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights all rolled into one. To those who practiced Pharisaism".



"The Talmud today occupies the same relative position with respect to those who practice "Judaism".



So what does this have to do with the Lying Pen of the Scribes and the eating of animal flesh you may ask?



Everything! This has to do with the world's greatest case of Identity theft on earth.



The Roman Counsel of Nicea picked up where the Lying Scribes within the true nation of Yisrael and where the man-made religion of Judaism left off.



The Lying Scribes corrupted the authentic way that the true Messiah brought back to his people Yisrael.



Now the Pagan ways of Rome and Judaism would be laced within the true ingredients of the commands given to Hebrew patriarchs. From Adam down to the true Messiah.



1. Specifically attacking the the rules of food specified for the perfect up keep of the Tabernacle / Vessel / Body. The unlawful eating of animal flesh.



2. The Murder and blood shed of innocent animals by instituting blood sacrifices in replace of a pure offering / oblation of a broken spirit left without pride and a contrite heart that is sensitive to submit to the Father's righteous ways.



3. The hiding and the dissolution of covenant blood-lines of the lost 12 tribes of Yisrael. They were taking out of mainstream history and placed directly into chattel slavery. They were then driven into every Nation on earth under false names and left without their real language as Biblical prophecy states exactly.



These authentic teachings of the true Messiah have been left out of history and "uncannonized" by the powers that never should have been.



Today these highly important instructions of by the true Messiah along with lessons learned by his original disciples and apostles have been deemed as no more than folk lore or just random unimportant information...



However, for the hopeful elect who have been given the eyes to see, the ears that hear, the discernment, and disciplined to sift out the truth from lies. They will ignite the flames of faith to walk on the path of righteous truth no matter where the narrow path may take them.





Please take notes.

Remember to please DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.



This series is one of the biggest hidden truth's on earth.

Please share it if the Holy Spirit of Truth is in you with all those you love and all those who are principled towards the Truth and following the Creator.



Proverbs 25:2 It is the Glory of GOD to conceal a thing, but it is the Honor of Kings to search out a matter



Special thanks to Inyarachaa and YirmeYahu Yahudah Yasharal witness 3 for this detailed and so important biblical study and academic documentary.



ALL PRAISES BE ON TO THE MOST HIGH POWER OF TRUE YASHAR'AL!



PEACE, LOVE, and LIGHT TO THE 12 TRIBES WHO ARE SCATTERED AROUND THE FOUR CORNERS OF THE EARTH!