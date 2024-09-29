09.29.24 Cider Sunday: Aldi's Wicked Grove Hard Apple Cider 4.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A very nice plain Jane hard cider.
Nothing special but well balanced and tasty.
Running 5.0 for the ABV, 0 for the IBUs and the SRM is a crystal clear0.5 by my eye.
Be well my friends
Salud!
E.
