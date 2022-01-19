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Plandemic Director Mikki Willis Interview: No Selling Out. Speaking the Truth
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91 views • January 19, 2022
https://www.buzzsprout.com/1360624/9833699-plandemic-director-mikki-willis-interview-no-selling-out-speaking-the-truth
NerveCenter- Pulse of the Nation
NerveCenter hosts Ron Watkins and Tony Teora interview Plandemic movie director Mikki Willis about his new book: Plandemic: 100% censored. 0% debunked. Mikki talks about his Forest Gump like experiences and how it motivated him in creating the world's most viral truth telling movie watched by over 1 billion people. The team discusses how to fight against tyranny and Mikki explains how to fight Covid tyranny and get back to nature and start truly living. Enjoy a fascinating discussion on the cost of fighting for truth topics from a caring and intelligent individual who has stories that will uplift (and even surprise) everyone.
You can follow Mikki on Gettr and Telegram here:
https://gettr.com/user/plandemicseries
https://t.me/OfficialPlandemic
NerveCenter- Pulse of the Nation
NerveCenter hosts Ron Watkins and Tony Teora interview Plandemic movie director Mikki Willis about his new book: Plandemic: 100% censored. 0% debunked. Mikki talks about his Forest Gump like experiences and how it motivated him in creating the world's most viral truth telling movie watched by over 1 billion people. The team discusses how to fight against tyranny and Mikki explains how to fight Covid tyranny and get back to nature and start truly living. Enjoy a fascinating discussion on the cost of fighting for truth topics from a caring and intelligent individual who has stories that will uplift (and even surprise) everyone.
You can follow Mikki on Gettr and Telegram here:
https://gettr.com/user/plandemicseries
https://t.me/OfficialPlandemic
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