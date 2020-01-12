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Secret Space Program Whistleblowers Claim We Have Technology 1000 Years Ahead of Anything You See
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204 views • January 12, 2020
If you are interested in learning more about is really going on out in space then you need to watch this video. Special access programs can be massive in scope and can remain hidden behind a veil of secrecy for decades.In recent years, several credible whistleblowers have stepped forward to disclose the highly advanced technologies and the highly compartmentalized systems. Faster-than-light interstellar travel allowing humankind to reach the stars is no longer the stuff of science fiction. Interviews with insiders including Emery Smith, Clifford Stone, William Tompkins, Niara Isley and Corey Goode confirm that specific factions of humans here on Earth do have autonomous possession of interstellar travel technology, and the existence of a superluminal space naval fleet comprising various sizes and classes of vessels employing tachyon drive has been concealed from the public for many years.
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