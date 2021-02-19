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Federal Minimum Wage and the Constitution
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20 views • February 19, 2021
The feds have no delegated power to impose wage controls under the original, legal meaning of the Constitution. Federal supremacists will quickly point to the commerce clause. But that constitutional argument for a federal minimum wage is as ignorant as the economic arguments.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 19, 2021
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Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: February 19, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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