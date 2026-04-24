BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FIGHTING FOR TONY: FAMILY DEFIES HOSPITAL TO SAVE SON ON LIFE SUPPORT
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
5810 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
475 views • 13 days ago

Just two weeks after a devastating car accident, a Long Island family is battling Nassau University Medical Center to keep their son, Tony Gestone Jr., on life support as doctors push to administer a brain death test that could trigger removal of care within hours. Parents Angel and Tony Gestone Sr. describe signs they believe show their son is still present, including pupil reactions and pain responses,  yet the hospital moved to rush him to testing even after a judge signed a restraining order blocking the brain death determination. Siri & Glimstad attorney Jessica Wallace joins Del to break down the legal and ethical battle families face when hospitals appear to have already made up their minds.


Airdate: April 23, 2026

Keywords
newsdelbigtreethehighwire
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The bitter truth about depression: How astringent flavanols “wake up” the brain and restore mood naturally

The bitter truth about depression: How astringent flavanols “wake up” the brain and restore mood naturally

Lance D Johnson
Study Links Disrupted Daily Activity Patterns to Brain Volume Loss in Older Adults

Study Links Disrupted Daily Activity Patterns to Brain Volume Loss in Older Adults

Morgan S. Verity
The gut-healing power of nature&#8217;s bounty: Top fruits for digestive wellness

The gut-healing power of nature’s bounty: Top fruits for digestive wellness

Patrick Lewis
Homemade jams offer control over sugar and additives, experts say 

Homemade jams offer control over sugar and additives, experts say 

Coco Somers
FBI probe targets NIH researcher over alleged pathogen transport incident

FBI probe targets NIH researcher over alleged pathogen transport incident

Ava Grace
Military Spent $700M on GLP-1 Drugs in Fiscal Year 2025, Report Says

Military Spent $700M on GLP-1 Drugs in Fiscal Year 2025, Report Says

Morgan S. Verity
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy