FIGHTING FOR TONY: FAMILY DEFIES HOSPITAL TO SAVE SON ON LIFE SUPPORT

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Just two weeks after a devastating car accident, a Long Island family is battling Nassau University Medical Center to keep their son, Tony Gestone Jr., on life support as doctors push to administer a brain death test that could trigger removal of care within hours. Parents Angel and Tony Gestone Sr. describe signs they believe show their son is still present, including pupil reactions and pain responses, yet the hospital moved to rush him to testing even after a judge signed a restraining order blocking the brain death determination. Siri & Glimstad attorney Jessica Wallace joins Del to break down the legal and ethical battle families face when hospitals appear to have already made up their minds.
Airdate: April 23, 2026