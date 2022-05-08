© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scores of protesters detained in Armenia
Follow
0
Share
Report
54 views • May 08, 2022
RT.
More than 200 protesters have been detained on Monday in the Armenian capital of Yerevan during mass protests sparked by recent remarks by the country’s prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, about the longstanding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Details: https://on.rt.com/bw4p
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13cerx-scores-of-protesters-detained-in-armenia.html
More than 200 protesters have been detained on Monday in the Armenian capital of Yerevan during mass protests sparked by recent remarks by the country’s prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, about the longstanding Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Details: https://on.rt.com/bw4p
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13cerx-scores-of-protesters-detained-in-armenia.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.