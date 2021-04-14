Sky News host Paul Murray says there is proof CNN is the “Biden booster network”.



A CNN staffer has been caught on camera admitting the network tried to undermine Trump during the 2020 election, calling his own employer a "propaganda" outlet.



Charlie Chester, a technical Director at CNN, was secretly filmed while on a series of fake Tinder dates with a woman who was an undercover journalist for right-wing group Project Veritas.



Mr Murray remarked at how the employee claimed to have only joined the network to “be a part” of the alleged movement within CNN to bring down Trump by accentuating his gaffes and “hiding” Joe Biden’s “geriatric” episodes.



“So he came to CNN to be part of the effort to get rid of Donald Trump. So how did they do that? Well exactly as I said – anything that was anything about Trump was headline news, anything that was everything about Biden was hidden,” he said.