Mother of Darkness Castle Documentary

I found this Documentary on Youtube on "Our Free Society" channel. I do not necessarily endorse everything else on that particular channel however. I don't recommend this video to those who find the nefarious crimes of the elite very emotionally disturbing. It's only necessary for Watchmen or people helping victims of the Satanic elite. The average Christian should not dwell on these dark things because it takes it's toll emotionally and mentally. But, for some folks like the late Russ Dizdar, whose commentary is featured in documentary, it's a sacrifice of love for concern for the victims to be able to expose their abusers. Prayer warriors also might find this information necessary so that they can pray against these awful things.





In the book of Revelation Jesus says to the Church of Thyatira the following, "But to the rest of you in Thyatira, all who do not hold to this teaching (who have not learned the so-called “deep secrets of Satan”), to you I say: I do not put any additional burden on you. However, hold on to what you have until I come. And to the one who conquers and who continues in my deeds until the end, I will give him authority over the nations— Revelation Ch. 2 verses 24-26