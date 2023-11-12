Create New Account
Fear of The Germ In Film & Pop Culture, Marcelina Cravat, Michael Wallach, Mike Winner | The End of Covid
Hollywood has dished out viral and contagion fear for decades- what type of impact has this had on our psyche? Mike Stone is joined by Mike Winner and filmmakers Marcelina Cravat and Michael Wallach to chat about the role Hollywood has played in the perpetuation of unfounded fear.

https://theendofcovid.com/

Click here for more on Marcelina Cravat and her documentary Terrain
https://terrainthefilm.com/

Click here for more on Michael Wallach and his incredible series, The Viral Delusion
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/

Click here for more on Mike Winner
https://www.alfavedic.com/mike-winner/

Click here for more on Mike Stone
https://viroliegy.com/

