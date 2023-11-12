Fear of The Germ In Film & Pop Culture, Marcelina Cravat, Michael Wallach, Mike Winner | The End of Covid

Hollywood has dished out viral and contagion fear for decades- what type of impact has this had on our psyche? Mike Stone is joined by Mike Winner and filmmakers Marcelina Cravat and Michael Wallach to chat about the role Hollywood has played in the perpetuation of unfounded fear.
https://theendofcovid.com/
Click here for more on Marcelina Cravat and her documentary Terrain
https://terrainthefilm.com/
Click here for more on Michael Wallach and his incredible series, The Viral Delusion
https://paradigmshift.uscreen.io/
Click here for more on Mike Winner
https://www.alfavedic.com/mike-winner/
Click here for more on Mike Stone
https://viroliegy.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.