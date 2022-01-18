© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Sons of Liberty: How a Group of American Patriots Led the Colonies to Rebellion
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • January 18, 2022
Today on the Resistance Library Podcast Dave and Sam discuss the Sons of Liberty, a group of patriots who were the biggest supporters of the American Revolution. You can read the full article at Ammo.com: https://ammo.com/articles/sons-of-liberty-flag-american-patriots-rebellion
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/SamJacobs1776/posts
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite historic icons shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
The Sons of Liberty flag is very meaningful to us, as it’s the flag that inspired the backdrop of our logo. Its origins go back to 1765, when a secretive group of patriots known as “the Loyal Nine” was formed – the group behind the original Boston Tea Party. The flag was then known as “the Rebellious Stripes” and it was banned by the British king, the highest endorsement the Crown could give.
The Sons of Liberty were perhaps the most radical group of American patriots during the pre-Revolutionary period, but the true Sons of Liberty had a relatively short lifespan. They were formed in response to the Stamp Act of 1765 and disbanded when the Act was repealed. Still, the name lived on as a popular brand name for the biggest firebrands of the American Revolution.
Many of the members of the true Sons of Liberty are American legends who need no introduction. Samuel Adams. John Hancock. Patrick Henry. Paul Revere. Even Benedict Arnold counted himself among their number. It’s unclear whether the original Sons of Liberty were a clandestine organization with an official membership or just a rallying point for anyone who opposed the Stamp Act. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. The unified identity of opposition to the Crown was the organization, whether it was official or not.
The motto of the Sons of Liberty was a simple phrase known to virtually every American: “No taxation without representation.” While its origins are largely shrouded in mystery and lacking firm documentation, many experts agree that, to the extent that it was an organization with members, it was founded by none other than famous rabble rouser Samuel Adams.
You can read the full article “The Sons of Liberty Flag: How a Group of American Patriots Led the Colonies to Rebellion” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- The Sons of Liberty Flag: How a Group of American Patriots Led the Colonies to Rebellion: https://ammo.com/articles/sons-of-liberty-flag-american-patriots-rebellion
- Asymmetrical Warfare and 4GW: How Militia Groups Are America's Domestic Viet Cong: https://ammo.com/articles/asymmetrical-warfare-4gw-americas-domestic-viet-cong
- Founding Fathers Quotes: Our Favorite Quotes from America's Courageous Revolutionaries: https://ammo.com/articles/founding-fathers-quotes
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #SonsofLiberty #AmericanRevolution
For $20 off your $200 purchase, go to https://ammo.com/podcast (a special deal for our listeners).
Follow Sam Jacobs on Parler: https://parler.com/profile/SamJacobs1776/posts
And check out our sponsor, Libertas Bella, for all of your favorite historic icons shirts at https://libertasbella.com/.
The Sons of Liberty flag is very meaningful to us, as it’s the flag that inspired the backdrop of our logo. Its origins go back to 1765, when a secretive group of patriots known as “the Loyal Nine” was formed – the group behind the original Boston Tea Party. The flag was then known as “the Rebellious Stripes” and it was banned by the British king, the highest endorsement the Crown could give.
The Sons of Liberty were perhaps the most radical group of American patriots during the pre-Revolutionary period, but the true Sons of Liberty had a relatively short lifespan. They were formed in response to the Stamp Act of 1765 and disbanded when the Act was repealed. Still, the name lived on as a popular brand name for the biggest firebrands of the American Revolution.
Many of the members of the true Sons of Liberty are American legends who need no introduction. Samuel Adams. John Hancock. Patrick Henry. Paul Revere. Even Benedict Arnold counted himself among their number. It’s unclear whether the original Sons of Liberty were a clandestine organization with an official membership or just a rallying point for anyone who opposed the Stamp Act. Ultimately, it doesn’t matter. The unified identity of opposition to the Crown was the organization, whether it was official or not.
The motto of the Sons of Liberty was a simple phrase known to virtually every American: “No taxation without representation.” While its origins are largely shrouded in mystery and lacking firm documentation, many experts agree that, to the extent that it was an organization with members, it was founded by none other than famous rabble rouser Samuel Adams.
You can read the full article “The Sons of Liberty Flag: How a Group of American Patriots Led the Colonies to Rebellion” at Ammo.com.
Helpful Links:
- The Sons of Liberty Flag: How a Group of American Patriots Led the Colonies to Rebellion: https://ammo.com/articles/sons-of-liberty-flag-american-patriots-rebellion
- Asymmetrical Warfare and 4GW: How Militia Groups Are America's Domestic Viet Cong: https://ammo.com/articles/asymmetrical-warfare-4gw-americas-domestic-viet-cong
- Founding Fathers Quotes: Our Favorite Quotes from America's Courageous Revolutionaries: https://ammo.com/articles/founding-fathers-quotes
- Resistance Library: https://ammo.com/articles
- Sam Jacobs: https://ammo.com/our-team#sam-jacobs
#ResistanceLibrary #SonsofLiberty #AmericanRevolution
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.