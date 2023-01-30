https://gettr.com/post/p26n0wdca0b

1/27/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 69: At the protest site in front of Stuart Sarnoff’s home, an old lady brought some cookies to us, and kept telling us “ You guys are amazing!”. People in the same building where Stuart lives and passersby are all very friendly to us. Our fellow fighters get along very well with the local community

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #OMM #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins #WhistleblowersMovement #Manhattan #StuardSarnoff





1/27/2023 对邪恶说不第69天：在Stuart Sarnoff 家的抗议现场，一位老奶奶给我们送来了饼干，并不停地对我们说“你们真棒”！路过的人和Stuart同楼的住户也对我们很友好。战友们和社区的居民相处非常融洽

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克 #爆料革命 #曼哈顿 #萨诺夫



