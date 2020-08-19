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Michelle Obama DNC Speech While Joe Biden Sniffs and Gropes
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76 views • August 19, 2020
Former first lady Michelle Obama delivered an impassioned speech at the first night of the Democratic National Convention, urging Americans who may have skipped the 2016 election to support Joe Biden in November. In her pre-recorded address, she spoke frankly about the challenges she sees facing the country, and the steep responsibilities a president faces.
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