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Woodstock '94 - The Film (1995) Full Movie
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152 views • September 10, 2021
The "sequel" to the first Woodstock concert, during its 25th anniversary, featuring performances from Blues Traveler, Jackyl, Live, Collective Soul, Candlebox, Violent Femmes, Joe Cocker, Sheryl Crow, Blind Melon, Cranberries, Cypress Hill, Rollins Band, Traffic, Green Day, Melissa Etheridge, Crosby, Stills & Nash, Primus, Paul Rodgers, Nine Inch Nails, Salt N' Pepa, Metallica, Aerosmith, Porno For Pyros, Neville Brothers, Bob Dylan, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Peter Gabriel.
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