BREAKING! Registration Update for the RSVP America Conference
Published Wednesday

We're under attack - AGAIN! @Eventbrite has removed our conference and refunded attendees without our permission. To register for this event on August 19th please visit the following link. When you make a $40 donation on Purple 4 Parents website, that counts as your admission.


https://purpleforparentsindiana.com/donate/

Please watch and share as Audrey goes into more details about the upcoming conference. #kinsey #saveourchildren #eventbrite

To learn more about the Matthew XVIII Group, please visit https://www.matthewxviii.org/

