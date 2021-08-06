THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I BEEN SAYING, PEEPS



[Forwarded from Intergalactic SpaceForce - Galactic Federation –Special Command]

[ Video ]

They are clearly not human look how they move talk and walk. Look how they have no conscious, no heart, no feelings. Look how they exterminate humans without no remorse. Humans are meant to be humane but these are not. we are dealing with a whole new kind of evil, which has been designed by evil. We are living in a matrix simulation, we have reptilians, clones, robots and cyborgs trying to kill the human population. Seems All to be controlled by an Evil Artificial intelligence program. This is a must watch..



DIT IS EXACT WAT IK ZEG, PEEPS



[Gestuurd vanuit Intergalactic SpaceForce - Galactic Federation - Special Commando]

[Filmpje]

Ze zijn duidelijk niet menselijk, kijk hoe ze praten en lopen. Kijk hoe ze geen bewustzijn hebben, geen hart, geen gevoelens. Kijk hoe ze mensen uitroeien zonder spijt. Mensen zijn bedoeld om menselijk te zijn, maar deze zijn dat niet. We hebben te maken met een heel nieuw soort kwaad, dat door het kwaad is ontworpen. We leven in een matrix simulatie, we hebben reptielen, klonen, robots en cyborgs die de menselijke bevolking proberen te doden. Het lijkt erop dat iedereen gecontroleerd wordt door een kwaadaardig kunstmatige intelligentieprogramma. Dit is een must watch..