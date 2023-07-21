Definitions for People After the Fake Pandemic and Because of the Shot Part 1 - Utilitarian Faction

Part 1 The people who pushed the shots and the people who took the shot who have no regret are called a shot "zealot", "fanatic", or "energumen". The people who pushed the shot who knew better are called a "murderer", "sadist", or "schadenfreude". The people who pushed the shot and did not know better are called a shot "henchman", "lackey", or "flunkey". The people who took the shot and don't regret it are called a shot "sycophant", "toady", or "minion".

#definitions #zealot #fanatic #energumen #sadist #schadenfreude #henchman #lackey #flunkey #sycophant #toady #minion #jellyfish #flipflopper #backtracker #untrustworthy #deceitful #twofaced #fraud #phony #fake #abnormal #impure #inorganic #regret #repentant #penitent #Normal #Pure #Organic #reasoning #thinking #perceptive #independent #logical #critical #resolved #resolute #strongwilled

