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US escalates war on ( Iran and Iraq - LIVE with Rania Khalek, Max Blumenthal, Ben Norton, Aaron Mate (MIRRORED)
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161 views • January 05, 2020
US escalates war on ( Iran and Iraq - LIVE with Rania Khalek, Max Blumenthal, Ben Norton, Aaron Mate (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/UeQ_dx452WM
We discuss the US escalation of war on Iran and Iraq — Aaron Maté is joined by Rania Khalek, Max Blumenthal, and Ben Norton
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
Mirrored from YouTube channel The Grayzone at:-
https://youtu.be/UeQ_dx452WM
We discuss the US escalation of war on Iran and Iraq — Aaron Maté is joined by Rania Khalek, Max Blumenthal, and Ben Norton
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
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